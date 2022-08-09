A 22-year-old man who allegedly threatened to “shoot the crowd up” in West Palm Beach, Florida, Sunday night was shot dead by an individual with a concealed carry permit.

WPBF reports that two women got into an argument at a family gathering just before 10:40 p.m., and the 22-year-old “intervened.”

WPEC News notes that the argument between the two women turned “into a brawl of around 20 people.” The 22-year-old allegedly went to his car and grabbed a “short-barreled shotgun,” then threatened to shoot the crowd that attended the gathering.

A 32-year-old with a concealed carry permit responded by pulling his own gun and telling the suspect to drop his shotgun.

The suspect allegedly refused and the concealed carrier shot, killing the 22-year-old.

No charges are pending against the concealed carrier.

