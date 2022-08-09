Two vulnerable representatives, Dean Phillips (D-MN) and Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), released ads targeting Wyoming Democrats to “temporarily” switch parties and vote for Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in the primary next week.

The two Democrats are doing this as she is one of former President Trump’s primary targets this cycle and is facing a tough challenger, Harriet Hageman, whom the former president backs.

“You might be a little surprised that I’d be supporting Liz Cheney in her bid to continue representing Wyoming in the U.S. House, but principle must always come before politics, and nobody has shown more honor, integrity, and courage than she,” Phillips said in a new ad.

He added, “So I ask you to please consider temporarily switching parties and voting for Liz Chenery on or by August sixteenth. You’ll be sending a very clear message to Donald Trump.”

The ads were running on “at least” Facebook, according to the Hill, which first reported on the ads. The ads are being paid for by Wyomingites Defending Freedom and Democracy, whose FEC filing shows it has $475,000 in contributions as the organization looks to boost Cheney.

“Liz Cheney and I don’t agree on everything, but we’re on the same side today fighting for a country where we settle our differences by voting, not violence,” Malinkowski said in his ad.

“[Cheney] had the courage to put country over party for all of us. Wyoming Democrats can put country over party, too, by registering to vote for [Cheney] in the Republican primary. I hope you do,” he said.

Both lawmakers mentioned Trump in their ads. Cheney has been in the limelight as she faces her Trump-endorsed opponent Hageman.

Cheney has been at odds with the former president and other Republicans after she supported the second impeachment attempt against Trump and has been actively serving as vice chair of the January 6 Committee.

