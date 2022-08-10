Appearing on the Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters Primetime, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) expressed deep concern regarding the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) reported raid of former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.
A transcript is as follows:
JESSE WATTERS: I’m just angry. I’m sad and I’m angry, and I feel like we’re losing the country. How do you feel?
TULSI GABBARD: We are. This is something that every American should be extremely concerned about because this raid is just the latest serious escalation of this disturbing trend that we’ve seen of blatant abuse of power by those in power to not only protect their friends, target their political opponents or frankly anyone who dares to dissent or challenge or disagree or question what this administration is doing.
