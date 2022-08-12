Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and other top Republicans made it clear this week that they are committed to an immediate investigation into the “weaponization” of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI in targeting former President Donald Trump following the recent raid of his Mar-a-Lago home.

During a press conference Friday, Stefanik made it clear that a Republican-led House will “leave no stone unturned” when it comes to President Biden’s “weaponization” of the DOJ and FBI against Trump, whom she identified as President Biden’s most likely 2024 political opponent.

“Republicans are committed to immediate oversight, accountability, and a fulsome investigation to provide needed transparency and answers to the American people regarding Joe Biden and his administration’s weaponization of the Department of Justice and FBI against Joe Biden’s political opponents,” Stefanik said.

“President Donald Trump is Joe Biden’s most likely political opponent in 2024. And this is less than 100 days from critical midterm elections. The FBI raid of President Trump is a complete abuse and overreach of its authority,” she said, noting that it is the same agency that “protected Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and continues to protect Hunter Biden.

“[It’s] the same agency leadership that perpetrated the false Russia hoax for years. And it’s not just these national issues that have led to historic distrust among the American people. It’s local issues as well, like in my district, the FBI’s leadership overreach and politicization continues to occur,” she continued.

“But the American people are smart, and they have had enough. It is unfortunately why there is a fundamental lack of trust in these agencies. And the American people deserve answers,” she said, promising that a “House Republican majority will leave no stone unturned when it comes to transparency and accountability into the brazen politicization of Joe Biden’s DOJ and FBI targeting their political opponents.”

WATCH:

"House Republicans are committed to immediate oversight, accountability, and a fulsome investigation…regarding Joe Biden and his administration’s weaponization of the Department of Justice and FBI against Joe Biden, political opponent, President Donald Trump…" – @RepStefanik pic.twitter.com/L1WnOBEb5s — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 12, 2022

Her remarks follow the FBI’s raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, which Trump described as “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024.”

Trump said Thursday that he is “ENCOURAGING the immediate release” of the search warrant and related documents leading to the raid of his home.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents,” he said, making it clear he wants them released “even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years.”