Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) kept up to $100,000 in rental income during the coronavirus pandemic despite calling on Congress to cancel rent, according to her most recent financial disclosures.

Tlaib’s financial disclosure report, released Thursday, showed she received anywhere from $15,001 to $50,000 in rental income in 2021, Fox News reported. Tlaib received this rental income from a Detroit property she owns.

Her rental income from 2021 is on top of the $15,001 to $50,000 she already reported for 2020, bringing her total rental income throughout the pandemic to anywhere from $30,000 to $100,000.

However, while the Michigan congresswoman was collecting a steady flow of rent checks, she was at the forefront of a progressive movement in Congress to cancel rent and mortgage payments during the pandemic.

Tlaib, along with fellow “Squad” members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), cosponsored Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) bill to “institute a nationwide cancellation of rents and home mortgage payments through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic” at the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

The “Squad” later reintroduced the bill to cancel rent and mortgages in March 2021.

“I’m joining Rep. @IlhanOmar and fellow colleagues for a press conference on the Rent & Mortgage Cancellation Act,” Tlaib tweeted at the time. “Our residents need help during this ongoing pandemic & this legislation seeks to provide that help to ensure our neighbors have the housing they need.”

Tlaib joins fellow “Squad” member Pressley in collecting monthly rent checks despite pushing for a pause on rent payments nationwide.

Pressley and her husband reported $5,000 to $15,000 in rental income throughout 2020, according to Fox News. Pressley has not yet filed her 2021 financial disclosure report, which is due by Saturday.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.