Ontario Premier Doug Ford was buzzing with laughter after he accidentally swallowed a bee during a press conference on Friday.

Ford was in Dundalk, Ontario, taking a question on health care from a reporter when the insect, which was buzzing around his mouth for a few moments, suddenly flew straight into his mouth.

Watch:

“Holy Christ, I just swallowed a bee,” Ford said after having a coughing fit.

The premier drank some water and then joked, “I’m good. He’s down here buzzing around right now.”

“This is going to be played over and over again,” Ford said with a smile while reporters could be heard laughing in the background.

Ford then noted that the bee was “wedged” in his throat.

After taking a few moments to gather himself in apparent discomfort, Ford said with laughter that the bee went “right down the hatch.”

In light of the press conference topic being on health care, Ford cracked another joke while smiling, saying, “I’ll be rushing to the hospital to get this bee out of here.”

Ford was elected as premier in 2018 on an “anti-elite” platform after defeating the far-left provincial Liberal government, Breitbart News reported at the time. However, Ford’s government received criticism during the pandemic after enacting some of the strictest coronavirus restrictions among Canadian provinces.

In June, Ford’s Progressive Conservative party won another majority in reelection, securing himself as premier for at least the next four years.

Doug Ford is the brother of the late controversial but popular former mayor of Toronto, Rob Ford, who infamously garnered international attention in 2013 after he was caught on video smoking crack cocaine while still serving in office.

