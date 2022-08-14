Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will be delivering a rousing speech at the Turning Point USA “Unite and Win” rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday.

Headlined by DeSantis, the rally will be attended by Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and former President Donald Trump.

“DeSantis headlining a series of rallies outside of his home estate is yet another signal that he is seeking to further boost his national profile ahead of a presidential run in 2024. The governor is widely seen as Trump’s biggest possible challenger for the GOP nomination in 2024,” Newsweek noted.