14 Shot, 3 Killed, Friday into Saturday Across Jim Kenney’s Philadelphia

Fourteen people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Saturday in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia.

ABC 6 reports the first of the three shooting fatalities occurred about 5 p.m. Friday, when a man was shot twice in the head while sitting in his car “in Ogontz on Godfrey Avenue and Limekiln Pike.”

The man tried to drive off after being shot, but was eventually taken to a hospital where he died.

A 15-year-old boy and a pregnant woman in her 20s were shot in “the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street” just before 10 p.m. Friday.

The 15-year-old died and the pregnant woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head.

The third fatal shooting was discovered around 4 a.m. Saturday, when police found a deceased 18-year-old in an apartment in “the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.”

The Philadelphia Police Department notes some 344 people were killed in Philly January 1, 2022, through August 14, 2022, as other elements of crime also rose.

There were over 100 carjackings in Philadelphia during the first 21 days of 2022. https://t.co/Gf2htJXMYr — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 23, 2022

On July 5, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to Mayor Kinney’s suggestion only police officers should have guns.

FOX News quoted Kenney commented on Fourth of July violence in his city, saying, “It was a chilled back day, beautiful weather. But we live in America where we have the Second Amendment and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everybody they can carry a gun wherever they want.”

He noted, “I was in Canada two weeks ago and never thought about a gun. The only people I knew who had guns in Canada were police officers.”

McKinney added, “That’s the way it should be here.”

