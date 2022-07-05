Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) reacted to gun violence in his city by suggesting Tuesday morning that only the police should have guns.

FOX News reports that Kenney spoke to reporters after two Philadelphia police officers were wounded by gunshots on July 4.

McKinney reflected on July 4, saying, “It was a chilled back day, beautiful weather. But we live in America where we have the Second Amendment and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everybody they can carry a gun wherever they want.”

He noted, “I was in Canada two weeks ago and never thought about a gun. The only people I knew who had guns in Canada were police officers.”

McKinney added, “That’s the way it should be here.”

He observed, “If I had the ability to take care of guns, I would. But the legislature won’t let us. Congress won’t let us. The governor does the best he can [and] the attorney general does the best he can, but this is a gun country.”

On April 1 Breitbart News explained that concealed carry permit applications in Philadelphia were up 600 percent as law-abiding citizens sought ways to defend themselves amid the city’s gun crime.

On June 18 Breitbart News noted that concealed carry permit applications from women were surging.

CBS Philly pointed out women began flooding into concealed carry classes as crime rose in 2021. As a result, concealed carry permit applications from women outpaced men “51 percent to 49 percent.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.