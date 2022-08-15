Donald Trump Warns ‘Terrible Things Are Going to Happen’ Unless Political Temperature Cools; Blames FBI Raid

President Donald Trump on Monday warned the temperature of the political climate in United States had reached dangerous levels after the FBI raided his home at Mar-a-Lago, offering the Justice Department his assistance in cooling the simmering anger in the country.

The president commented on social media Sunday evening that he had observed “great simmering anger” while spending time with a group of people.

He wrote:

Just left a large gathering of people and all they could talk about was the complete and total stranglehold that the Radical Left Democrats have over the DOJ & FBI. It shouldn’t be that way. Nobody goes after BLM, ANTIFA, or the rest, despite murder, beatings, and burning down large sections of cities, a very unfair double standard. They definitely won’t attack the home of a former Democrat President, nor should they. It is all so out of control, great simmering anger!

Trump spoke to Fox News on Monday, again pointing to the “tremendous anger” surging around the country after the raid.

“There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country—at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times,” Trump said.

He said he would be willing to assist in any attempt to reduce the anger in the country when asked by Fox News if he would help bring down the “temperature” of the political climate.

Trump explained he “had his representatives reach out to the Justice Department to offer to help amid outrage over” the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

He pointed to President Joe Biden’s Justice Department as responsible for fueling the anger from his supporters but said he had not heard from any of the officials about addressing it.

But he repeated that the FBI raid has emerged as a point of high tension with his supporters.

“The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one—years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Trump cautioned.

“People are so angry at what is taking place,” Trump continued. “Whatever we can do to help—because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”