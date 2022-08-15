New Hampshire’s First Congressional District Republican candidate Matt Mowers shows a double-digit lead over the rest of the GOP primary field.

The poll showed that Mowers holds a 15-point lead over his closest competitor, Karoline Leavitt. Mowers garnered 31 percent of the respondents’ support when asked who they would elect in the Republican primary, compared to the 16 percent who said they would support Leavitt.

The rest of the primary field showed less than ten percent each: Tim Baxter had nine percent, Gail Huff Brown had eight percent, and Russell Prescott had three percent. There were also 33 percent undecided.

John Corbett, a Mowers’ campaign spokesman, cheered on the poll in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News by stating, “Granite Staters are rallying around conservative fighter Matt Mowers because they know that Matt will fight for the America First agenda in Congress and always put New Hampshire first.”

“In Washington, Mowers will drain the swamp and fire Nancy Pelosi once and for all. We need to elect proven Trump conservatives like Matt Mowers so that we can finally take back our country,” Corbett added.

Mowers also demonstrated the highest favorability with the respondents across all the candidates:

Mowers showed 45 percent favorability, compared to 18 percent unfavorability and 37 percent unsure.

Leavitt showed 31 percent favorability, compared to 12 percent unfavorability and 57 percent unsure.

Baxter showed 27 percent favorability, compared to 12 percent unfavorability and 61 percent unsure.

Brown showed 19 percent favorability, compared to 16 percent unfavorability and 65 percent unsure.

Prescott showed 19 percent favorability, compared to 10 percent unfavorability and 81 percent unsure.

The poll also showed that former President Donald Trump had the highest favorability among the respondents, with a 73 percent positive view and only 19 percent viewing him unfavorably. Eight percent were unsure.

The poll was taken between August 13 and 14 by co/efficient with 829 likely Republican primary voters in the congressional district. There was a margin of error of plus or minus 3.38 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.