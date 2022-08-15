Businessman and political outsider Carl Paladino, a Republican running in New York’s 23rd Congressional District, released a campaign ad hammering his primary opponent, establishment-backed New York State Republican Committee chairman Nick Langworthy, as a “corrupt career politician.”

Paladino’s campaign released a six-figure ad to play between now and the primary election night on August 23. The ad emphasizes Langworthy’s history of being a “corrupt career politician” in New York.

Paladino stated in a press release that Langworthy had been funded by Never Trumpers, has lied about having former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, and has told Republicans in New York to move on from the former president.

“Nick Langworthy is funded by a shady, DC swamp dark money group, with ties to Trump hating donors,” Paladino’s campaign said in a statement. “He lied to voters about having President Trump’s endorsement, and told New York Republican candidates to not mention Trump.”

“He is just another corrupt, career politician. Voters see right through him. I will take on the DC swamp, and provide a strong America First voice for the people of Western New York and the Southern Tier,” the campaign’s statement added.

The ad’s transcript:

Narrator: Tired of all the corrupt politicians. Meet Nick Langworthy. Took shady donations from judges he nominated over what their ethical limit allowed. Funded by Never Trumpers. Told Republican candidates to move on from President Trump. Lied to voters about having Trump’s endorsement. Carl Paladino is with Trump 100 percent. New York 23 is Carl country.

Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle recently uncovered that a mysterious Super PAC had flooded Upstate New York with attack ads trying to stop Paladino’s insurgent campaign. American Liberty Action PAC has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars attacking Paladino in the primary while simultaneously trying to prop up Langworthy, according to FEC filings compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Breitbart News also reported that Langworthy was under fire for sending out “deceptive” mailers that suggest former President Donald Trump endorsed him despite not actually receiving it. The mailer was sent out from the New York State Conservative Party featuring a photo of Langworthy and Trump with the caption “CHOSEN BY PRESIDENT TRUMP.”

