Florida Officer in Critical Condition After Gun Battle with Robbery Suspect

A Miami-Dade police officer was shot and critically wounded during a gun battle with a robbery suspect Monday night.

FOX 35 notes WSVN reports indicating officers responded to the robbery call around 8:15 p.m. near the Liberty City neighborhood. The robbery suspect fled in his vehicle, only to crash “into a civilian vehicle.”

A shootout ensued, which resulted in one officer being critically wounded and the suspect dying at the scene.

The Associated Press reports that officers and supporters gathered outside Ryder Trauma Center in support of the officer.

Miami Dade Police Chief Alfredo Ramirez said, “I ask our community to please stand as one and pray. We have hard days ahead of us. We have to do this together as one, as a community, as a law enforcement family…Right now all I ask for is prayers and good thoughts, and unity.”

