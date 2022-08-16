Team Trump: ‘Bye Bye, Liz Cheney’

Former President Donald Trump reveled in the loss of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Tuesday night after she lost her primary in the state of Wyoming.

“Bye bye, Liz Cheney,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich wrote on social media, sharing a video highlight clip of the former president dancing.

Trump was more specific on social media, congratulating Cheney’s opponent Harriet Hageman on her win in the primary.

“This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs,” he wrote.

Despite the Cheney family embracing Trump to promote Liz Cheney’s political career, they ultimately turned on the former president and embraced the Washington establishment.

Trump appeared ecstatic about Liz Cheney’s projected loss.

“Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now,” he wrote. “Thank you WYOMING!”

Other members of Team Trump hearkened back to Cheney’s defiant challenge to the former president to “bring it” when he endorsed her challenger.

lmao aged like fine wine https://t.co/gK1ielrcYq — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 17, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. mocked Cheney for comparing herself to Abraham Lincoln in her concession speech.

Liz Cheney really compared herself to Lincoln… LMFAO. That CNN & MSDNC fluffing really got to her carpetbagger/warmonger head. pic.twitter.com/vuwvDnLIeV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 17, 2022

“Abraham Lincoln was defeated in elections for the Senate and House before he won the most important election of all,” she said.

Liz Cheney: "Abraham Lincoln was defeated in elections for the Senate and House before he won the most important election of all." pic.twitter.com/VbTjCx4afC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 17, 2022

The people of Wyoming spoke in the primary, as Hageman showed 63 percent of the vote over Cheney, who only earned 32 percent with 54 percent of the votes counted.