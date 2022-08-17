The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the main campaign arm charged with electing members of their party to the House of Representatives, misrepresented one of their vulnerable members’ district when trying to promote her on social media.

In a since-deleted tweet, the DCCC tried to promote Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa’s lone congressional Democrat, by also knocking the Trump-backed Republican challenger running against her, state Sen. Zach Nunn (R).

“We can’t afford another Republican extremist like [Zach Nunn] who will vote against hard-working families,” the tweet stated.

The tweet also used the hashtag “#IA04” and “#IApol,” indicating that she is running in Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District. However, Axne’s Twitter account clearly states that she is a “US House candidate, [in] IA-03,” meaning that she is running in Iowa’s Third Congressional District.

Before the tweet was deleted, Nunn captured a screenshot and stated, “We can’t afford any more misleading info from a Washington Super PAC who doesn’t even know what Iowa district they are talking about.” He also used a hashtag indicating that it’s Iowa’s Third Congressional District, not the Fourth Congressional District.

We can’t afford any more misleading info from a Washington Super PAC who doesn’t even know what Iowa district they are talking about #IA03notIA04 pic.twitter.com/ZjgpxFCmzq — Zach Nunn (@NunnForCongress) August 17, 2022

Matthew Foldi, a former congressional candidate in Maryland, also called out the DCCC by stating, the “DCCC doesn’t even know what district @IowaGOP’s [Zach Nunn] is running in,” while also indicating that it is Iowa’s Third Congressional District, not the Fourth Congressional District.

A recent RMG Research poll showed that Axne is losing against Nunn. The poll showed that 49 percent of 400 likely midterm voters in the district from July 29 to August 5 would vote for Nunn, while only 41 percent would vote for Axne. Ten percent said they would vote for a different candidate or were not sure. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Republicans hope to flip enough congressional districts this cycle to take back the House of Representatives. Republicans have targeted Axne’s seat in the hopes of unseating her, making Iowa entirely Republican — on the federal level — and winning back the House majority.

In fact, the Iowa Republicans hit a significant milestone of one million voter contacts last month, with roughly three months left before a big election year for the Hawkeye State. However, most importantly, the congressional district is rated to flip Republican, according to the Cook Political Report.

Republicans, after striving to win back the House in 2020, left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms. Republicans, who are now slightly behind the Democrats, are trying to unseat Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her Speakership and take back the majority in the House of Representatives.

For Republicans, winning the majority will require a net gain of only five seats in November, and much is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Losing either could mean the Democrats and President Joe Biden will have a more challenging time passing their agenda items before the next presidential election.

Republicans are currently projected to win a majority of between 12 and 35 seats while only needing to net five to take back the House.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.