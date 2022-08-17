Joe Biden Called Liz Cheney After She Lost Her Primary Race in Wyoming

President Joe Biden called Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WI) on Wednesday after she lost her primary race on Tuesday.

Bloomberg News reports that Biden phoned Cheney on Wednesday, the day after she experienced a crushing electoral defeat to her primary challenger Harriet Hageman, losing by 37 points.

Biden likely phoned Cheney prior to a golf outing on Wednesday during his vacation in Delaware.

Details of the call were not revealed, but Cheney and President Biden have a history of cordial communications since she turned on former President Donald Trump.

Cheney faced anger from Wyoming voters as she reached over and fist-bumped Biden as he arrived for his State of the Union speech at the Capitol in April.

Biden and Cheney also share a common political enemy.

In her concession speech Tuesday in Jackson Hole, WY, Cheney made it clear she would continue to fight former President Donald Trump.

“I have said since January 6, that I will do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office,” she said, promising, “our work is far from over.”

Biden has a pattern of keeping Republicans who have turned on Trump close, thanking them for standing with Democrats against the former president.

He repeatedly praised Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) after Romney voted to impeach Trump, describing him as “a fine guy.”

“The fact is that I do think that Mitt is a serious guy,” he said in February. “I think we can get things done.”