The amount of fentanyl seized nationwide tripled in July to 203 percent compared to the month of June, according U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

More tangibly, law enforcement seized 2,071 pounds of fentanyl last month compared to 680 pounds in June. July’s amount is “equivalent to 469 million lethal doses,” reported FAIR, which is based on government data.

“This is only the fentanyl that is being seized as the vast majority is getting through undetected according to the DEA,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), a ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Additionally, CBP reported that ten individuals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s terror watchlist were apprehended in July near the Southwest border, bringing the total for the fiscal year to 66. Overall, CBP saw a 7 percent decrease in illegal aliens expelled using Title 42, down to 37 percent, according to the report.

“The Biden administration — they are breaking the wrong kind of record. When you look at a 203 percent increase in these fentanyl seizures, when you look at the number of illegal immigrants coming across the border, the apprehensions that got away, and ten from the known terrorist list — this is something that should cause every single American a lot of concern,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said on Tuesday in response to the new CBP data.

Biden’s filling up record books for all the wrong reasons. We’re seeing more fentanyl trafficking and more illegal immigrants cross our border under his leadership. This should concern every American. pic.twitter.com/JgAfgHfOAx — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 17, 2022

Drug seizures overall were down one percent in July compared to June, with a 56 percent drop in cocaine seizures likely driving the decrease. However, in addition to the 203 percent fentanyl seizure increase, methamphetamine seizures increased 15 percent, and heroin seizures increased 8 percent.

Portman noted that with two months left in the fiscal year, 2022 has already seen more border encounters than last year and any year on record, citing CBP data.

“The July CBP numbers show more than 199,900 total encounters at the border. The first two years of the Biden administration have been the highest two years of unlawful migration in our nation’s history,” Portman said. “It’s clear that this administration’s failed policies are encouraging unlawful migration. The July CBP numbers also included more than 52,000 migrant family members; more than 134,000 single adult migrants; and more than 13,200 unaccompanied children.”

FAIR reported that July’s apprehensions represent a 325 percent increase “from the average number of July apprehensions under President Trump.” July was also the 17th straight month of more than 150,000 encounters.

“As I have told the administration countless times, this is no time to end policies like Remain in Mexico or Title 42 that deter smugglers and migrants,” Portman concluded. “The lack of responsible border policies by this administration is allowing Mexican transnational criminal organizations to push deadly substances into communities in Ohio and traffic unlawful migrants into the country. This administration must take action to end their border crisis to ensure the safety and security of all Americans.”