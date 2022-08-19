Former President Donald Trump announced he will file a Fourth Amendment unlawful search and seizure motion over the FBI’s “illegal” raid on Mar-a-Lago in a post made on TRUTH Social on Friday.

“A major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, right before the ever important Mid-Term Elections,” Trump posted.

The former President said the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago violated his rights, “together with the rights of all Americans,” and added that it is part of a continued witch hunt against him. Trump added:

My rights, together with the rights of all Americans, have been violated at a level rarely seen before in our Country. Remember, they even spied on my campaign. The greatest Witch Hunt in USA history has been going on for six years, with no consequences to the scammers. It should not be allowed to continue!

Trump’s upcoming Fourth Amendment motion is the latest development in the public feud between him and the FBI after the Mar-a-Lago raid earlier this month.

Trump is considering releasing the footage of the raid, according to his son Eric Trump, who told Sean Hannity that the footage would be released “at the right time.”

Eric Trump Tells Sean Hannity That The FBI Raid Tapes Will 'Absolutely' Be Released 'At The Right Time' pic.twitter.com/IcrPneP2fH — Patriot One News (@PatriotOneNews) August 17, 2022

The former President also revealed the FBI “stole” his passports while conducting the raid. Although President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) disputed Trump’s accusations, they later confirmed FBI agents “seized three passports belonging to President Trump,” according to an email sent by a senior DOJ official released by Trump’s former communications director.

As a result of the raid, More Americans than ever believe Biden is using the FBI as his “personal Gestapo.” A Rasmussen poll revealed that 53 percent of Americans agree with Roger Stone’s assessment that there exists “a group of politicized thugs at the top of the FBI who are using the FBI … as Joe Biden‘s personal Gestapo.”

Trump also criticized the FBI for being “viciously and violently involved in the life and times of politics in our Nation” in posts made on his TRUTH Social platform on Friday.

“Never in our Country’s history has there been a time where law enforcement has been so viciously and violently involved in the life and times of politics in our Nation,” Trump said.

“Even in light of the fact that they violated the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the Mueller Witch Hunt, lied many times before Congress, and on many occasions put out fraudulent information before the FISA Court, they continue. They have no shame,” Trump continued. “They are destroying our Country!”

