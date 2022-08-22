W.H.O. Chief Says Pandemic Demonstrated That the World Needs a ‘Stronger, Empowered’ Organization

World Health Organization (W.H.O.) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that the Chinese coronavirus pandemic demonstrated that the world needs a “stronger” and more “empowered” organization.

“The pandemic has demonstrated not only why the world needs W.H.O., but why the world needs a stronger, empowered and sustainably financed W.H.O.,” he said during the 72nd session of the Regional Committee for Africa before thanking Member States for “the historic commitment you made at this year’s World Health Assembly to gradually increase assessed contributions to 50 percent of the base budget over the next decade”:

The full remarks by @DrTedros at the opening of @WHOAFRO Regional Committee meeting – 22 August 2022 ➡️ https://t.co/uJ8scXHVqa #RC72AFRO pic.twitter.com/CVu8r0MUT9 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 22, 2022

He also expressed pleasure in seeing reported cases and deaths in the region reaching the lowest levels since the start of the pandemic, despite, he said, the “appalling inequity in access to vaccines” as well as “misinformation and disinformation.”

Ghebreyesus failed to mention that vaccines do not stop the transmission of the virus. Rather, he continued to urge African member states to work toward a goal of vaccinating “100 percent of health workers and 100 percent of people aged over 60.”

“This is the best way to save lives and drive a truly sustainable recovery,” he declared:

"We still have a lot of work left ahead of us. Our continent is by no means out of the woods. We continue to urge all Member States to commit to vaccinating 100% of health workers & 100% of people aged over 60, while still targeting the 70% overall"-@DrTedros #RC72AFRO #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 22, 2022

Further, the W.H.O. chief continued to push for greater power to the organization, touting a “new international accord or treaty on pandemic preparedness and response.”

“The global monkeypox outbreak is yet more evidence — if any were needed — that the world’s collective failure to address neglected diseases in neglected communities puts us all at risk,” he said.

“As you know, Member States are now negotiating a new international accord or treaty on pandemic preparedness and response, and at its last meeting, the International Negotiating Body agreed that this instrument would be legally binding. Which is very good news,” he said, urging African Member States to take part:

"Member States are now negotiating a new #PandemicAccord, & at its last meeting the Intl. Negotiating Body agreed that this instrument would be legally binding. Which is very good news. I urge all African Member States to engage actively in this process"-@DrTedros #RC72AFRO — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 22, 2022

The W.H.O. chief’s plea for greater power and authority to the organization follows backlash in the U.S., as conservatives warned they would not stand for a treaty that yields U.S. health authority to W.H.O.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) in May introduced a measure to stop such “dangerous globalist overreach,” and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) made it clear that the Sunshine State would stand against it.