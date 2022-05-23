Ron DeSantis: There Is ‘No Way’ Florida Will Support W.H.O. Global Pandemic Treaty

There is “no way” Florida will ever support the World Health Organization’s (W.H.O.) global pandemic treaty, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Monday.

“We in Florida, there is no way we will ever support this W.H.O. thing … that’s not going to happen. No way,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Cape Coral, Florida.

“But you saw, I mean, you saw a lot of these elites advocate very pernicious policies,” he added, noting that “part of the reason people want to move here is because we rejected those policies, but they advocated very pernicious policies, including locking kids out of school.”

DeSantis’s remarks follow news of the W.H.O. pushing for the ratification of a Biden-backed “global pandemic treaty,” which would “give the W.H.O. tremendous increases in power and funding, transferring much of the authority for pandemic control from member nations to the U.N. agency,” as Breitbart News reported:

Both the IHR amendments and the new “global pandemic treaty” are set to be topics of discussion at the upcoming World Health Assembly. Supporters say this is necessary to improve worldwide pandemic response, while critics warn about the loss of national sovereignty to a globalist organization that did not distinguish itself during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Article 9 of the Biden administration’s proposed IHR amendments simply strikes out the existing requirement for W.H.O. to “consult with and attempt to obtain verification from the State Party in whose territory the event is allegedly occurring.” Every subsequent reference in the IHR to consulting with the relevant state party is likewise erased, effectively giving the W.H.O. director unilateral authority to declare outbreaks.

Critics have continued to warn that this would be a massive power grab by the globalist elites.