A plan by New York City officials to house thousands of border crossers, most arriving on buses sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), in about 6,000 luxury hotel rooms may cost taxpayers more than $300 million.

For weeks, Abbott has sent buses filled with border crossers to New York City — the nation’s largest sanctuary city that shields and protects illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

As the city’s homeless shelter system fills up, officials are looking to house thousands of arriving border crossers in about 6,000 luxury hotel rooms at the Row NYC on 8th Avenue as well as the Skyline Hotel on 10th Avenue.

The cost, according to the New York Post, may exceed $300 million.

“… providing the 5,800 hotel rooms could add an unexpected $312.6 million in new spending to the city budget — and that’s before tallying other costs, like providing food and medical care,” the Post reports.

Already, the city’s homeless shelters are being pushed to the brink, as about 4,000 border crossers currently reside in the system. Analysis by the New York Times reveals that if the pace of arriving border crossers continues, the city’s family homeless shelter population “would nearly double, to almost 60,000, up from the current 31,000” over the next year.

Some of the biggest beneficiaries of mass immigration are real estate investors.

Immigration-driven population growth, set to bring the U.S. population to more than 400 million residents by 2060, is likely to send housing prices even higher — especially in New York City’s high-priced neighborhoods where rents have skyrocketed.

A 2017 study, published in the Journal of Housing Economics, found that “increases in immigration into a metropolitan statistical area are linked with rising rents and home prices in that metropolitan statistical area and neighboring metropolitan statistical areas.”

