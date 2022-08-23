Russia Hoaxer, Impeachment Counsel, Levi Strauss Heir Dan Goldman Wins NY-10 Primary

Daniel S. Goldman, the Russia “collusion” hoaxer, anti-Trump impeachment counsel, and heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, won a crowded Democratic primary in New York’s 10th congressional district on Tuesday after vastly outspending his rivals.

Goldman, a former federal prosecutor and MSNBC contributor, was a prominent spreader of the false allegation that President Donald Trump had colluded with Russia, even endorsing the theory that a so-called “pee tape” existed and would surface.

During the first failed impeachment attempt of President Trump in 2019-2020, Goldman served as a key henchman for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), interrogating witnesses behind closed doors as counsel for the House Intelligence Committee.

When Schiff refused to appear before the House Judiciary Committee to defend his committee’s impeachment report, he sent Goldman in his stead. Goldman, who was testy and obstreperous, evaded questions about why the committee’s report included information about the private telephone calls of President Trump’s lawyers and members of the opposition on the committee.

Goldman announced a run for New York Attorney General, then backed away after incumbent Letitia James decided to run for re-election. He entered the crowded primary for the redrawn 10th district, using his fortune and profile to beat politicians with lengthy resumés, including former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and current Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY).

He managed to snag the endorsement of the New York Times, among other influential outlets. He won the lower Manhattan portion of the district, according to the Times, though lost to rival Yuh-Line Niou in the Brooklyn portion of the district.

In a party that has moved to the far-left, Goldman tried to portray himself as a friend to law enforcement — after backing radical left-wing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, hosting a fundraiser for him last year and donating to him.

The well-coiffed, bespoke-suited and stern-faced Goldman is likely to win in November, and would become one of the richest members of Congress, with a personal fortune estimated to reach up to $250 million, according to Bloomberg News.

