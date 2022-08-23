The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District in Texas voted Monday to ban the teaching of critical race theory and not promote, require, or encourage the usage of pronouns not aligned with a student’s actual sex.

The 4-3 vote also implemented a strict process for reviewing library books and requires that students use the restrooms and locker rooms that align with their actual sexes. Library materials must be posted online and readily available for review by parents and a strict oversight process has been put in place for choosing and approving books.

ISD policy further bans the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity until the fifth grade, boys from playing in girls’ sports, and New York Times “1619 Project” disinformation.

Such a close vote was the result of a recent May school board election, in which tie-breaking board member Tammy Nakamura was elected on an anti-critical race theory, pro-parents’ rights platform.

🚨VICTORY: The Grapevine-Colleyville, TX School Board voted 4-3 last night to ban CRT, ban boys from using the girl's bathroom, and to not require teachers to use preferred pronouns. Last May, our PAC helped elect Tammy Nakamura to the school board. She was the tiebreaking vote — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) August 23, 2022

Nakamura was supported by the 1776 Project PAC, an organization that aims to flip school boards across the country.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.