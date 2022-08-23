Texas School District Bans Trans Athletes from Girls’ Sports

A school district in Texas has enacted a ban on men participating in women’s sports as well as a ban on the use of preferred pronouns in the classroom.

Approved by a vote of 4-3, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board voted on Monday night that teachers do not have to address students by their preferred pronouns and that transgender students will be barred from playing in sports not corresponding to their biological gender.

“The district will not promote, require, or encourage the use of titles or pronoun identifiers for students, teachers or any other persons in any manner that is inconsistent with the biological sex of such person,” the new policy states.

The policy also states that teachers will have the “discretion” in deciding to use a preferred pronoun if the child’s parents insist upon the pronoun being used. Teachers or staff will also not be allowed to teach about sexual orientation or discuss gender fluidity.

Board member Casey Ford said the new policy reflects the wishes of the community.

“These policies are the product of input from several groups — the board’s policy committee, the district’s attorneys, the board’s attorneys, a committee of administrators and principals and, most importantly, community members,” Ford said. “But one group that’s had the most input and influence: the Texas state Legislature.”

Board member Becky St. John, who voted against the policy, disagreed, saying that the policy will “harm students in the classroom [and] overburden our teachers for a political agenda.”

According to the Texas Tribune, the Grapevine-Colleyville district in a wealthy suburb of Dallas shifted rightward this past May when Tammy Nakamura and Kathy Florence Spradley were voted in as members of the school board, both of whom “received donations from the Christian cellphone company Patriot Mobile, which has targeted the defeat of any school board candidate who endorses what the company calls ‘critical race theory’ and ones who support books about LGBTQ identities, saying that kids were exposed to ‘explicit, woke books.'”