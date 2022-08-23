Watch Live: PETA ‘Dinosaurs’ Throw ‘Farewell Fauci Party’ Outside HHS

Amanda House

PETA is throwing a farewell party “complete with party hats, sparklers, and signs” Tuesday for Dr. Anthony Fauci who announced his plans to step down as NIAID director in December.

Fauci has won PETA’s “#1 Dinosaur” title for his rampant animal experimentation. According to a PETA press release: “Under Fauci’s direction, NIAID has harmed and killed millions of animals, including tens of thousands of monkeys in failed AIDS experiments—which haven’t produced a single vaccine to prevent HIV—and dogs who have been subjected to outrageously painful and pointless poisoning tests.”

(Photo credit: Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News)

Tuesday’s protest party is set to begin at noon Eastern.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.