Watch Live: PETA ‘Dinosaurs’ Throw ‘Farewell Fauci Party’ Outside HHS

PETA is throwing a farewell party “complete with party hats, sparklers, and signs” Tuesday for Dr. Anthony Fauci who announced his plans to step down as NIAID director in December.

Fauci has won PETA’s “#1 Dinosaur” title for his rampant animal experimentation. According to a PETA press release: “Under Fauci’s direction, NIAID has harmed and killed millions of animals, including tens of thousands of monkeys in failed AIDS experiments—which haven’t produced a single vaccine to prevent HIV—and dogs who have been subjected to outrageously painful and pointless poisoning tests.”

(Photo credit: Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News)

Can’t say we’ll miss you, Fauci! BYE. After we pressured and protested him relentlessly for YEARS—like the time we made a mural of his face from photos of dogs, monkeys, and other animals trapped in labs—the @NIAIDNews dinosaur is resigning early. https://t.co/R1uhSE4Ct6 — PETA (@peta) August 23, 2022

Tuesday’s protest party is set to begin at noon Eastern.