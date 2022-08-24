AOC Willfully Misses Congressional Financial Disclosure Deadline 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has willfully missed the House Ethics Committee’s financial disclosure deadline of August 13 for the second time in her congressional career.

Ocasio-Cortez is well aware of the Office of Congressional Ethics’ August 13 deadline, according to her spokesperson, who flaunted the committee’s 30-day grace period.

“The committee provides a 30-day grace period before fines are levied. The congresswoman plans to file before the period expires,” Ocasio-Cortez’s communications director told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday.

If she were to miss the 30-day grace period, Ocasio-Cortez would face a $200 late penalty.

This is not the first time Ocasio-Cortez has filed her financial disclosures late. In 2019, Ocasio-Cortez filed her financial disclosure exactly 30 days late in September 2020, barely avoiding the Ethics Committee fine.

“Not only is she an admitted scofflaw — she’s a repeat offender. One must wonder whether she also files her income tax returns past the deadlines,” National Legal and Policy Center attorney Paul Kamenar told the Washington Examiner.

“Just like AOC did in 2020 when she filed her 2019 disclosure report 30 days late after the 90-day extension, she’s at it again, blowing off the deadline for filing her 2021 filing that was due on August 13,” Kamenar added.

Ocasio-Cortez joins nine other members of the House who have not timely filed their 2021 financial disclosures, including Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX) and Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI).

Ocasio-Cortez made headlines over the summer for claiming the $174,000 congressional salary is difficult on “working and middle class” lawmakers.

“The ones who actually rely on salary come from working and middle class backgrounds,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“So b) it’s easy for wealthy members to vote AGAINST cost of living adjustments for the working class members to score political points, but then c) many will then engage in stock trading … because they know they’ve created an impossible $ situation and that’s how they work around it.”

