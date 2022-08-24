Ted Cruz: ‘Zero Chance’ Joe Biden Runs in 2024

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) believes there is “zero chance” that President Joe Biden will seek a second term in the White House.

“I think there is zero chance that Joe Biden runs again in 2024. He is obviously too old. He is not able to do the job today,” Cruz told Fox News in an interview published Wednesday. “The degree of his mental impairment, at this point, is deeply disturbing. This is a man who shakes hands with the empty air. This is a man who talks to the Easter Bunny.”

“Biden is not up to the job today, and I think there is zero possibility he will run again in 2024,” the Texas Republican added.

Cruz’s comments come as questions swirl around whether or not Biden, who turned 79 years old in November, will run again in 2024.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) said Biden is “not running again.”

“Should President Biden run again?” asked the Times’ Eleanor Randolph.

“Off the record, he’s not running again,” Maloney replied.

“Not off the record. On the record,” the journalists followed up.

The New York Democrat responded: “On the record? No, he should not run again.”

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) made headlines over the summer when he expressed opposition to the idea of a second Biden term.

“I have respect for Joe Biden. I think he has — despite some mistakes and some missteps, despite his age, I think he’s a man of decency, of good principle, of compassion, of empathy, and of strength. But to answer your question directly, which I know is quite rare, uh no, I don’t,” Philips stated in an interview with Chad Hartman of WCCO-AM when asked if he wanted the president to run in 2024.

“I think the country would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up,” the lawmaker added.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly asserted that Biden does indeed plan to mount a bid for the White House in 2024.