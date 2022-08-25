Poll: 71% in California Back Proposition 1, Abortion Until Birth

A new poll reveals that an overwhelming majority of registered voters in California approve Proposition 1, a constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion until birth if passed by a referendum in November.

The text of Proposition 1 is as follows:

The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundawental right to choose or refuse contraceptives. This section is intended to further the constitutional right to privacy guaranteed by Section 1, and the constitutional right to not be denied equal protection guaranteed by Section 7. Nothing herein narrows orJimits the right to privacy or equal protection.

The legislative counsel’s digest points out: “Existing law, the Reproductive Privacy Act, declares that every individual possesses a fundamental right of privacy with respect to personal reproductive decisions and prohibits the state from denying or interfering with a person’s right to choose or obtain an abortion before viability of the fetus, or when the abortion is necessary to protect the life or health of the person.” Proposition 1 appears to extend the right to abortion through birth.

The new poll, conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, suggests that 71% of registered voters approve of Proposition 1, and only 18% oppose it. In a statement, the poll notes that 68% of voters disapprove of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to reverse the 1973 holding in Roe v. Wade that had established abortion as a constitutional right.

The San Jose Mercury News points out that Proposition 1 apparently has support even in conservative portions of the state.

However, the wording of the poll question — and the proposition — conflates two issues: access to abortion and access to contraceptives. With a compound question, it is unclear whether one section, or both, is responsible for the polling result.

The California ProLife PAC opposes Proposition 1, arguing in a recent statement: “It will prohibit any future laws protecting women from abortion. It will guarantee the current unlimited-funding of abortion; tourist abortions; it will ensure the continuation of late-term abortions that are not done for any medical reason. It will guarantee the government’s continued opposition and work to silence crisis pregnancy centers.

Democrats hope that support for Proposition 1 will bring out their voters to support candidates in close congressional races.

