Eric Schmitt Holds Double-Digit Lead in Missouri Senate Race

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R), the Republican nominee for the Senate seat up for grabs in November, is leading his Democrat challenger by double digits, a recent Saint Louis University/YouGov poll found.

The survey asked respondents, “If the election for U.S. Senator in Missouri were being held today who would you vote for?”

Schmitt leads his Democrat opponent, Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine, by eleven percentage points, or 49 percent to 38 percent. Another eight percent said they remain unsure, and five percent chose “other.”

Schmitt’s advantage only grows with the addition of John Wood, an independent, on the ballot. In that scenario, Schmitt’s lead on Valentine grows to 13 percent, leading 44 percent to 31 percent. The independent earns ten percent of the vote, while 13 percent remain unsure, and three percent say “other.”

Further, most Missouri voters, 51 percent, identify the economy as a top priority — a good sign for Republicans as Americans suffer under rampant inflation in President Biden’s America.

The survey was taken August 8-16, 2022, among 900 likely Missouri voters and has a +/- 3.75 percent margin of error.

Schmitt secured a victory in the primary this month after former President Trump generically endorsed “Eric” for Senate, making it unclear if he was endorsing Eric Schmitt or former Gov. Eric Greitens. However, his endorsement served as a way to ultimately unify the party, and Missouri Republicans have followed suit, throwing their support behind Schmitt as he heads into the general election.

“Eric Schmitt is a strong candidate,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said. “He’s going to unify our party, he’s going to reach out to independent voters, and he’s going to win this thing.”

Gov. Mike Parson (R) described Schmitt as a “conservative leader who has always defended the rule of law against those who would seek to harm our most vulnerable.”

“As Missouri’s Attorney General, he has fought violent crime and held criminals accountable. Missouri needs a senator who will stand up to Biden and the radical left and defend Missouri values. Eric has what it takes to fight for our American way of life, and I am proud to endorse Eric Schmitt for U.S. Senate,” he said as other endorsements rolled in.