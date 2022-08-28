Five Shot on Stringently Gun-Controlled NY’s Coney Island

BENSONHURST, BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2016/07/11: New York, Brooklyn home Invasion by 2 Suspects, one who fled the scene at 2271 78th street and Stillwell Avenue with one Black male person shot by NYPD officers at location and was transported to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced …
AWR Hawkins

Five people were shot on gun-controlled New York’s Coney Island just before midnight Saturday, and one of the victims succumbed to their wounds.

FOX5NY reported the deceased victim was a 42-year-old man who was shot in the back.

The other four shooting victims are stable. Those victims consisted of a man of unknown age was shot in the left leg, “a 46-year-old man was shot in the left leg” as well, “a 49-year-old woman was shot in the right leg,…[and] a 34-year-old was shot in the right foot.”

This is the second high profile shooting on Coney Island this summer.

On July 10, 2022, FOX5NY noted a gunman opened fire at 2 a.m., wounding five people, one of them critically.

On August 24, 2022, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) held a press conference in which she boasted about her state’s latest gun controls, describing her state a “national model.”

New York’s gun laws include everything the Democrats are pushing at the federal level: universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, an “assault weapons” ban, a permit requirement to buy a handgun, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, and a prohibition against gun possession by felons, among other controls.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group indicates that New York also requires owners of pre-ban “assault weapons” to register those firearms with the state government.

Also, Breitbart News pointed out that NY’s universal background checks include a search of a would-be buyer’s social media posts. The state also bans the sale of AR-15s to anyone under the age of 21, bans the sale of body armor to regular citizens.

Hochul says the state will maintain a database on ammunition sales and require a background check for ammunition sales.

