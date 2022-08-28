Five Shot on Stringently Gun-Controlled NY’s Coney Island

Five people were shot on gun-controlled New York’s Coney Island just before midnight Saturday, and one of the victims succumbed to their wounds.

FOX5NY reported the deceased victim was a 42-year-old man who was shot in the back.

The other four shooting victims are stable. Those victims consisted of a man of unknown age was shot in the left leg, “a 46-year-old man was shot in the left leg” as well, “a 49-year-old woman was shot in the right leg,…[and] a 34-year-old was shot in the right foot.”

This is the second high profile shooting on Coney Island this summer.

On July 10, 2022, FOX5NY noted a gunman opened fire at 2 a.m., wounding five people, one of them critically.

On August 24, 2022, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) held a press conference in which she boasted about her state’s latest gun controls, describing her state a “national model.”

New York’s gun laws include everything the Democrats are pushing at the federal level: universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, an “assault weapons” ban, a permit requirement to buy a handgun, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, and a prohibition against gun possession by felons, among other controls.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group indicates that New York also requires owners of pre-ban “assault weapons” to register those firearms with the state government.

Also, Breitbart News pointed out that NY’s universal background checks include a search of a would-be buyer’s social media posts. The state also bans the sale of AR-15s to anyone under the age of 21, bans the sale of body armor to regular citizens.

Hochul says the state will maintain a database on ammunition sales and require a background check for ammunition sales.

