The gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races in Arizona are tightening, according to a Trafalgar Group poll released Monday, only 71 days before Election Day in November.

The independent poll commissioned by the Trafalgar Group showed that the Democrat and Republican nominees for Arizona gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races are within reach for GOP candidates.

When the 1,074 likely general election voters were asked whom they would vote for in the gubernatorial race, 46.5 percent said they would vote for Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake — a roughly one-point lead over the Democrat. In comparison, 45.8 percent said they would vote for Democrat Katie Hobbs.

The gubernatorial race poll is a good sign for Lake and a bad sign for Hobbs, who currently serves as the secretary of state of Arizona. Also, 2.6 percent said they would vote for another candidate, Barry Hess, and 5.1 percent were undecided.

Additionally, when the same group was asked the candidate they would vote for in the U.S. Senate race, 47.6 percent said they would vote to reelect incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly. In contrast, 44.3 percent said they would vote for his Trump-endorsed Republican challenger, Blake Masters.

The poll shows a potentially ominous sign for Kelly, as Masters is gaining momentum in the state. The Senate race poll showed that 4.4 percent said they would vote for another candidate, Marc Victor, and 3.7 percent identified as undecided.

Of all the respondents, 39.9 percent said they were Republican, 35.8 percent said they were Democrat, and 24.4 percent said they were “no party” or “other.”

The Trafalgar Group poll was conducted from August 24-27 among 1,074 likely general election voters and has a 2.9 percent margin of error. The poll also saw a 95 percent confidence level.

