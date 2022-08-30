Angel Mom Celebrates as Daughter’s Illegal Alien Killer Is Denied Parole: ‘Thank the Lord’

An illegal alien, convicted of manslaughter in the 2016 death of 18-year-old Hailey King, has again been denied parole after having served less than four years in prison.

On November 6, 2016, illegal alien Sergio Rodriguez hit and killed 18-year-old Hailey King and mutilated then-20-year-old Osmin David Gutierrez in Arkansas. Rodriguez pled guilty in 2018 to manslaughter and other charges but became eligible for parole after serving only two years in prison.

Gutierrez died in December 2021 from the injuries he sustained from the hit-and-run caused by Rodriguez although the illegal alien’s charges have not been upgraded and he remains classified as a “nonviolent” offender.

Months before Rodriguez pleaded guilty, he was allowed to marry a United States citizen and adjust status to become a legal permanent resident with a green card.

Angel Mom Kathy Hall told Breitbart News that she had to once again attend and speak at a parole hearing for Rodriguez even as he has served less than four years in prison for killing her daughter Hailey King.

GRAPHIC* please help stop the parole of Sergio Rodriguez before he is back on the streets to do this again it could be your loved one next time. 2yrs of 17 is not enough pic.twitter.com/d2xqdRmtt5 — Angel mom Kathy Hall (@jestkathy) July 12, 2020

It was the second time in the less than four years that Rodriguez has been locked up that Hall said she has had to attend a parole hearing to ensure her daughter’s killer is not released from prison.

This week, Rodriguez was denied parole for two years — a victory for King’s family.

“Thank the Lord,” Hall wrote in a message to Breitbart News.

“It’s still so hard to believe that we have to keep fighting every two years so far to keep this man behind bars after killing two young adults,” she wrote. “We don’t understand how any state could title him as a ‘nonviolent offender’ … we relive this horrible crime every time we have to fight his release.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.