A second American victim from a hit-and-run caused by an illegal alien has died from his injuries, Breitbart News has learned.

On November 6, 2016, illegal alien Sergio Rodriguez hit and killed 18-year-old Hailey King and mutilated then-20-year-old Osmin David Gutierrez. Rodriguez pled guilty in 2018 to manslaughter and other charges but became eligible for parole after serving only two years in prison.

Gutierrez, according to obituary records, died from his injuries on December 14 at the age of 25-years-old.

Angel Mom Kathy Hall, the mother of Hailey King, told Breitbart News that she must face another parole hearing soon to ensure that Rodriguez remains behind bars. Gutierrez attended last year’s parole hearing, Hall said, which helped immensely in persuading the parole board not to release the convicted killer.

King left behind a daughter who was 2-years-old at the time of her mother’s death.

After the fatal hit-and-run, Rodriguez left his vehicle at an apartment complex. Following his arrest and allowed to post bail, it took two years for Rodriguez to be convicted of King’s death and of causing Gutierrez’s injuries.

Hall previously told Breitbart News that while she worked to get murder charges against Rodriguez, they were thrown out in favor of a plea deal that was not discussed with the victims’ families.

Even after his arrest, Rodriguez was allowed to marry a United States citizen and adjust his status to become a lawful permanent resident, Hall has said.

