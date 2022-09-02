President Joe Biden’s speech was an attempt to vilify and demean conservatives who do not support his failed policies, Rev. Franklin Graham said Thursday.

“Tonight President Biden said that MAGA threatens the very foundation of our republic. Really? I want to see America great again,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Graham also noted he did not want America turned into a socialist nation:

I don’t want to see it fail. Does believing in freedom, justice, opportunity, less taxes, and smaller government make me an extremist? Absolutely not. The ones who are extremists are the ones who want to take that away from us! Ronald Reagan campaigned to Make America Great Again. Does that make him an extremist? President Biden is trying to vilify and demean conservative, freedom-loving Americans who do not support the failing and economically unsound policies of his administration. This is just further dividing our nation.