Franklin Graham Blasts President’s Address: Biden ‘Trying to Vilify Freedom-Loving Americans’

Amy Furr

President Joe Biden’s speech was an attempt to vilify and demean conservatives who do not support his failed policies, Rev. Franklin Graham said Thursday.

“Tonight President Biden said that MAGA threatens the very foundation of our republic. Really? I want to see America great again,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Graham also noted he did not want America turned into a socialist nation:

I don’t want to see it fail. Does believing in freedom, justice, opportunity, less taxes, and smaller government make me an extremist? Absolutely not. The ones who are extremists are the ones who want to take that away from us! Ronald Reagan campaigned to Make America Great Again. Does that make him an extremist? President Biden is trying to vilify and demean conservative, freedom-loving Americans who do not support the failing and economically unsound policies of his administration. This is just further dividing our nation.

Biden delivered an address Thursday in which he told citizens that the people he deemed “MAGA Republicans” were a threat to the nation and American democracy, according to Breitbart News’s Joel B. Pollak:

In his speech, Biden called for Americans to “unite behind the single purpose of defending our democracy regardless of your ideology” — that is, unless your ideology happened to be that of a Republican who voted for, and might vote for, Donald Trump.

Biden attacked Trump near the start of his address, and warned Americans that “MAGA forces” — those ostensibly aligned with white supremacists, violent extremists, and other undesirables — were at work trying to undermine democratic election processes.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump voiced his opinion on Biden’s address.

“If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force,” he wrote in a social media post. “He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!”

Graham finished his own post Thursday by stating, “Ultimately, America can only have true greatness through God.”

“The blessings of this nation have come from the hand of God. We need to turn to Him. We need His help, His direction, and His healing,” he concluded.

Rev. Franklin Graham prays during his “Decision America” California tour at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds on May 29, 2018, in Turlock, California. He is touring California for the weeks leading up to the California primary election on June 5th with a message for evangelicals to vote. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

