Josh Hawley: Biden’s Threats Against Half the Country ‘Are Dangerous’

President Biden’s threats against half the country are “dangerous,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said on Thursday following President Biden’s angry and divisive speech, in which the president railed against MAGA Republicans.

“Joe Biden’s hate-filled and menacing rhetoric tonight was disgraceful. His behavior is increasingly erratic,” Hawley said, posting an image of Biden during the speech, featuring the ominous black and red backdrop.

Ultimately, Hawley said Biden’s “threats against half the country – his fellow citizens – are dangerous.”