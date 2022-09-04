17 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Seventeen people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reports the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred at 6:30 p.m. Friday, when a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times while standing on the sidewalk “in the 4400 block of West Jackson.” He died at the scene.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred just after midnight Saturday, when a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest “in the 1300 block of North Hudson.” He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times notes the weekend’s third shooting fatality was discovered at 3 a.m. Saturday, when a 22-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds was found “in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue.” He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, following an argument at a gas station near “the 700 block of East 103rd Street.”

The 28-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

On September 1, 2022, WTTW reported 448 people had been killed in Chicago this year. Sixty-six people were killed in Chicago during August alone.

