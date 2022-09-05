Labor Day Weekend in Chicago: 46 Shot Friday into Monday Morning

Forty-six people were shot Friday into Monday morning of Labor Day weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Seven of the 46 shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

Breitbart News reported that 17 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted three additional shooting fatalities, the first of which occurred Saturday night at 11:15 p.m., when a 29-year-old man was shot and killed “in the 6600-block of South Evans Avenue” following an argument.

Minutes later, police responded to the sound of gunshots “in the Old Town neighborhood’s 1300-block of North Hudson Avenue,” where they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

At 3;00 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old was shot multiple times “in the 6000-block of South Racine Avenue.” He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sun-Times pointed out that 457 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through September 4, 2022.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.