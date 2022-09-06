Illegal Alien Accused of Threatening Texas High School: ‘You’re Next’

An illegal alien has been accused of making terroristic threats against an Archer County, Texas, high school.

Kevin Resendiz, a 32-year-old illegal alien, was arrested this week by the Archer County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly posting on Facebook threats against Windthorst High School. Resendiz has been charged with making terroristic threats.

According to an affidavit, reviewed by local media, Resendiz made the threats on a Facebook page operated by him under the name “Kevin Magne.” The threat was allegedly posted in Spanish and read “screaming mad s*** to God and he was nothing to the devil” followed by “Here I come Windthorst Academy. You’re next.”

Police allege that Resendiz quickly deleted the Facebook post and the account.

A number of individuals with knowledge of Resendiz told police that the suspect was capable of a mass shooting citing his prior threatening Facebook posts and mental state. The high school as well as law enforcement in the area responded to the threat as a result.

Resendiz, who attended Windthorst High School, remains in the Archer County Jail on a $1.5 million bond and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer on him so that if he is released from local custody at any time, he could be taken into ICE custody for arrest and deportation.

