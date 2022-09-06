Ron DeSantis Ad: ‘You Protected Our Right to Worship Together in Person’

Floridians statewide will soon see an ad showing the results of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) leadership in the Sunshine State, with residents thanking him for standing firm in the face of opposition, first lady Casey DeSantis (R) announced on Tuesday.

“Soon you will start seeing this statewide…. Governor @RonDeSantisFL delivers results for the people of Florida,” the state’s first lady said, presenting the ad.

“From parents to small business owners, waitresses to nurses, sheriffs to teachers… Floridians are grateful for the Governor’s leadership,” she added:

Soon you will start seeing this statewide…. Governor @RonDeSantisFL delivers results for the people of Florida. From parents to small business owners, waitresses to nurses, sheriffs to teachers… Floridians are grateful for the Governor’s leadership. pic.twitter.com/HxgovXgIPc — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) September 6, 2022

The ad features a montage of individuals thanking the governor for various aspects of his leadership over the past few years.

The individuals said in the ad:

They tried to shut us down and you saved our business. … You had our backs and honored our service. You led by facts not fear. And you let us decide. You let me go to school. You gave me a voice. You put us first and didn’t let them keep us apart. You let us learn you let us compete. All of us,”

“You protected our right to worship together in person,” another said as the voices continued,

“And you raised our pay. You protected our waters and kept Florida beautiful. When they attacked you, you didn’t cave. You stood strong for Florida,” they said, thanking the governor for his leadership.

The latest campaign ad comes on the heels of “Top Gov” ad released last week, which featured his son, Mason:

Top Gov… Dogfighting… Taking on the Corporate Media… Rules of Engagement are as Follows: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tG7iMCAXvY — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 23, 2022

The first ad of the campaign season, released last month, also featured Floridians writing to the governor, thanking him for his leadership:

.@RonDeSantisFL has received thousands of letters from across the state and around the world thanking him for his leadership. And I can tell you this, he's only begun to fight. pic.twitter.com/ne2DucdToe — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 3, 2022

The latest ad comes as the midterm elections draw closer, with Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), whom DeSantis has described as a top Biden ally, vying to take DeSantis’s place. Notably, Crist recently praised President Biden’s dark and divisive speech demonizing MAGA Republicans, explaining that he is “so damn proud of him for it.”