The Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says the committee is “firing on all cylinders” as the party’s central political committee hits 50 million voter contacts two months from Election Day.

Two months out from Election Day, the RNC hit over 50 million voter contacts made cycle-to-date, the committee said in a press release.

The RNC explained that the committee did not do over 50 million voter contacts during 2018’s two-year cycle until October 11th. The committee believes the early milestone is driven by the RNC’s multi-million dollar investment in the data-driven ground game they are using his cycle.

“The Republican Party is united and firing on all cylinders heading into November,” the chairwoman said. “Republicans have the tools, the message, and the candidates to beat the Biden Democrats and win in November.”

The committee has made a “major multi-million dollar” investment in its data-driven ground game operation to be ready for the election roughly two months away.

Besides the millions in strategic data and digital investments, the RNC has over 700 staffers in the field, with over 720,000 grassroots volunteers and over 35 community centers to promote minority engagement.

With all of this, the RNC says they are “all in” on regaining the majority in the House and Senate, which would include retiring Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her Speakership by netting at least five seats in the House and ousting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) from his control of the Senate but netting at least one seat in the upper chamber.

McDaniel said that the Republicans have “never been better positioned” to retake both majorities “through a combination of our state-of-the-art, data-driven ground game, strong candidates across the country, and historic investments in minority communities.”

The RNC has “ramped up” its “Strategic Initiatives effort” by making a multi-million dollar commitment to continue our organizing efforts in Asian-Pacific American, black, Hispanic, Jewish, Indian American, and Native American communities — by opening multiple community centers across to help drive engagement in previously untouched states across the country.

