President Joe Biden remains mysteriously quiet on the campaign trail about his decision to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt.

The president spoke in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Monday celebrating American workers but did not mention his decision to bail out Americans who have college loan debt.

In Wisconsin, Biden boasted he was fighting for a “fairer, more decent America” where “everybody has a fair share, where every American is treated with — as my dad would say — with dignity.”

But he did not mention that he was offering a handout to Americans who have not paid off their student loan debt, ignoring those who chose not to pursue college and entered the workforce instead.

Biden also falsely claimed he was lowering the federal deficit as president even after spending trillions since taking office.

The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business estimates that Biden’s decision to cancel student debt could cost more than $1 trillion over the next decade.

While a slim majority of Americans signal support for the idea of canceling student debt in recent polls, 59 percent of Americans are concerned that student loan forgiveness will make inflation worse, according to a CNBC/Momentive poll.

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday at the White House, Biden made only a passing mention of his decision to cancel student debt, but highlighted his administration’s successes, which he described as “proof that democracy can deliver for the people.”