Joe Biden Welcomes ‘Good Friend’ John Podesta Back to the White House

President Joe Biden welcomed John Podesta, one of Washington’s biggest swamp creatures, back to the White House on Wednesday.

“John is a good friend,” Biden said, speaking to reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House. “This is his first day on his new job.”

Biden brought in Podesta to help the White House allocate $370 billion in funding from the president’s climate change bill to green energy projects.

“John, thanks for agreeing to come aboard,” Biden said.

Podesta slipped in and out of Democrat administrations for decades, pulling strings in Washington to gain enormous personal power and wealth.

Biden plans to bring in one of Washington’s biggest swamp creatures to help him allocate funds for climate change and green energy: John Podesta. https://t.co/QdTMMsRuOD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 2, 2022

With his new position as an advisor to Biden, Podesta holds the power to enrich leftist climate investors awaiting government subsidies to make their green energy businesses profitable.

He served as former chief of staff to President Bill Clinton, worked for former President Barack Obama, and was famously the chair of failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Podesta also founded a lobbying firm with his brother Tony Podesta and launched the leftist think tank Center for American Progress.

Andrew Breitbart repeatedly challenged Podesta as one of the biggest, most corrupt figures in Washington, D.C.

“Fuck you, John Podesta,” he told journalist Dave Weigel in 2010. “What’s in your closet, John Podesta? Big Podesta? Big Soros? Do you want us to play these games? Because we’re playing to win.”