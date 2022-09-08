Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) gave an interview to Arizona Horizon last week, explaining his belief that AR-15s should be locked up at an off-site location where the owners of the guns can go shoot them then lock them back up.

The host of Arizona Horizon, which is part of Arizona PBS, asked, “Should ‘assault weapons’ be available to citizens [who are] non-military and non-law enforcement — ‘assault weapons’ that were once banned?”

O’Halleran responded, “I think that they’re terrible weapons.”

He described “assault weapons” as not conducive to “health and safety” and said if Republicans want to pursue safety, “then we should put it in a position that we do not have these type of automatic-type weapons available out there.”

O’Halleran noted that he also sees another option, which is to do what “some other countries do and lock them up somewhere, if you want to go fire them, you have to do that a certain location, and so forth.”

O’Halleran faces Republican challenger Eli Crane in the November elections. Crane is a former member of Navy SEAL Team 3 and believes that protecting the Second Amendment is a crucial part of preserving America from tyranny:

Crane spoke to Breitbart News about O’Halleran’s comments about locking up AR-15s and other firearms Democrats label “assault weapons” at an off-site location. He said, “Once again we see that Tom O’Halleran does not support the constitution of this country. He is espousing a position that will ultimately lead to a condition in which law-abiding Americans will be less able to defend themselves.”

