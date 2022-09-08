Donald Trump: Queen Elizabeth a ‘Grand and Beautiful Lady’ — ‘There Was Nobody Like Her!’

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump reacted Thursday to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, remembering her legacy.

“What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!” Trump wrote, noting that he and the former first lady were “deeply saddened” by the news of her death

The statement read:

Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.

The former president and first lady recalled their visit with the queen in June 2019 during their state visit to Britain.

“Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor,” the statement read.

The Trumps offered their thoughts and prayers for the people of the United Kingdom, mourning the loss of their monarch.

“May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care,” the statement concluded.