Polls Show DeSantis and Rubio Leading Respective Democrat Challengers

Both Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) are leading the Democrat challengers in their respective races, two surveys released this week found.

Polling from the Susquehanna Polling and Research firm found DeSantis leading Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) by four percentage points, or 47 percent to 43 percent. However, ten percent remain undecided in the race. Additionally, Crist has an edge among decided independents, 36 percent to 31 percent, but nearly one-third are undecided. The survey surmises that the undecided independents “could break for DeSantis because 45% of Independents view DeSantis favorably, while they view Crist more unfavorably [than favorably] by a 39:32 margin.”

Rubio also leads his challenger, Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), by three percentage points, or 47 percent to 44 percent. However, his lead has vastly narrowed over the last year in this particular poll, as he led Demings by 11 points in a hypothetical matchup last year. Further, independents tend to side with Demings, as she leads Rubio in this group 41 percent to the senator’s 32 percent.

Polling from AARP also found both DeSantis and Rubio leading their respective challengers. DeSantis, for instance, leads Crist 50 percent to 47 percent. However, unlike the previous survey, this shows DeSantis with a four-point advantage with independent voters. DeSantis also enjoys a 51-47 favorable rating, while Crist is underwater. Forty-three percent have a favorable view of the former Florida governor and 48 percent have an unfavorable view.

Rubio’s lead over Demings narrows to two percentage points in the AARP poll — 49 percent to the Democrats’ 47 percent. This survey also shows Rubio with a three-point advantage among independent voters.

The Susquehanna Polling and Research survey was taken August 29 to September 3, 2022, among 500 likely voters and has a +/- 4.3 percent margin of error. The AARP survey was taken August 24-31, 2022, among a statewide representative example of 500 likely Florida voters and has a +/- 4.4 percent margin of error.

The surveys come as each individual race heats up. DeSantis has continued to contrast himself with Crist, a Biden ally who recently praised President Biden for having the “courage” to attack MAGA Republicans.

“God love him. God love him, and I do,” Crist said. “And he’s told it straight. Democracy is at stake. … Our freedoms are at stake. And the President laid it out, and he couldn’t hold back and I’m so damn proud of him for it.”

Meanwhile, Rubio has continued to highlight how radical his opponent is on the issue of abortion, as Demings continually refuses to say, exactly, if she believes it should be prohibited.

She believes it “should be paid by taxpayers at any time, at any time, including potentially today that the child is due for delivery,” Rubio said during a recent interview.