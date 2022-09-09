The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced Friday it would be spending an additional $28 million in deeper Democrat-held territory across the county in the quest to take back the House of Representatives.

The additional spending brings the committee’s total spending to $80 million. In a press release, the committee touted that 75 percent of the extra spending has gone to seats they are targeting.

The additional spending includes five new congressional districts: Colorado’s Eighth, Ohio’s Thirteenth, Texas’s Twenty-Eighth, Virginia’s Seventh, and Washington’s Eighth.

“We are continuing to expand the playing field deeper into Democrat-held territory and look forward to prosecuting the case against every one of these vulnerable Democrats,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer. “We have the message, the candidates, and the resources needed to retake the majority, and this investment will help us deliver on our mission.”

The list of the NRCC’s new spending:

$2.2 million in CA-45

$2.6 million in CO-08

$2.7 million in NC-13

$3.4 million in OH-13

$950,000 in TX-28

$3.7 million in VA-07

$2.3 million in WA-08

The NRCC spending also includes additional investments in the districts where there was already a reservation:

$750,000 in AZ-06

$1.3 million in CA-22

$2.2 million in CA-27

$850,000 in IA-03

$1.9 million in ME-02

$400,000 in MI-07

$300,000 in MI-08

$300,000 in MN-02

$650,000 in NE-02

$250,000 in OH-01

$1.05 million in PA-08

$600,000 in PA-17

Last month, Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle reported that the House Republicans are preparing to smother Democrats with a massive $180 million ad blitz with months left before Election Day.

Boyle reported that between the NRCC and the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) — the House GOP leadership’s main super PAC — the Republicans reserved nearly $180 million in ad buys across the country in the fall.

The Republicans are doing this as they have continuously gained momentum leading up to the final months. In fact, like this most recent investment, the Republicans started targeting congressional districts that are usually held safe from Democrats.

Republicans, only needing five seats to regain the House majority, are only slightly behind the Democrats and are trying to unseat Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her speakership if they take back the majority in the House.

In 2018, the Democrats took the House from the Republicans. In 2020, after striving to win back the House, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

For Republicans, winning the majority will require a net gain of only five seats in November, and much is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Republicans winning either one could mean the Democrats and Biden will have more difficulty passing their agenda before the next presidential election.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.