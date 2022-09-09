Two Georgia Deputies Ambushed, Killed While Serving Warrant

Two Cobb County, Georgia, sheriff’s deputies were ambushed and killed Thursday night while attempting to serve a warrant related to theft by deception.

WSB-TV reports that two suspects opened fire on the deputies.

CNN notes that the deputies rang the doorbell at the house but got no answer. They walked back and got into police cruiser. Once back in the cruiser a car pulled up with two people in it, one of whom they likely assumed to be the individual they were supposed to serve with the warrant.

As they exited their cruiser to talk to the suspect, shots were fired from the car and from the house, killing both deputies.

Two @CobbSheriff deputies died tonight in the line of duty while serving a warrant. SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded. We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available. — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) September 9, 2022

Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens commented after the heinous attack, “What I can tell you in this moment is this — in plain terms it is simple, my two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed. The two suspects we believe are the perpetrators of this crime are currently in custody and are being held at the Cobb County Police Department for questioning.”

Owens added, “Two wives have lost their amazing husbands. Pray for us because we need it. Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.