Vulnerable Virginia Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who is in a tough reelection battle, again tried to erase her anti-law enforcement record with a campaign ad this week.

Spanberger, who has a history of supporting the Defund the Police movement, is trying to rewrite history this week again with an ad that depicts the congresswoman as pro-law enforcement by touting her and her father’s credentials and claiming that she “increased police funding.”

The congresswoman also tried to rewrite history in April by campaigning in a predominantly conservative area and saying the Defund the Police slogan pushed by her far-left colleagues was “a terrible idea.”

However, the congresswoman, as she usually does, left out that she has taken thousands of dollars from groups that want to defund the police, voted for an anti-law enforcement bill backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), voted against condemning calls to defund the police, and marched with Black Lives Matter.

Spanberger has been supported by radical groups in the past, taking thousands of dollars from and being endorsed by groups that want to defund the police. The congresswoman has taken over $10,000 from Planned Parenthood Action Fund and almost $5,000 from the Sierra Club Political Committee.

Additionally, Spanberger took $5,000 from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) pro-defund the police Super PAC, Courage to Change — which has a “litmus test” that requires all candidates seeking their endorsement to promise that they would “reduce the annual budget for law enforcement.”

Last year, she also voted for an anti-law enforcement bill, backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), to enact sweeping police reform. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed in the House on a party-line vote, would “defund the police” by costing police departments hundreds of millions of dollars each year to comply with its provisions. Now stuck in the Senate, the bill would also mandate restrictions on policing practices and eliminate protections for law enforcement.

Furthermore, Spanberger voted against condemning calls to defund the police and marched with Black Lives Matter. The Black Lives Matter group has nationally demanded the defunding of police departments and claimed that “law enforcement doesn’t protect or save our lives. They often threaten and take them.”

In response to Spanberger’s new ad, National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Camille Gallo slammed her, saying, “Abigail Spanberger is anti-cop and no amount of lies from her will change that.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.