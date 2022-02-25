Democrat Reps. Cindy Axne (D-IA) and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) reportedly took $5,000 from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) pro-defund the police Super PAC, Courage to Change.

Cortez’s super PAC released its questionnaire for prospective endorsees, and one question requires the candidates to pledge their support to defund the police.

The questionnaire asks:

If running for a legislative position, do you pledge to vote for the following; alternatively, if running for an executive position or a position that does not vote on such matters, do you pledge to publicly support and work towards the following: A public safety strategy to reduce the annual budget for law enforcement and defense spending, and shift those funds towards community resources and programs, including: victim support and compensation funds; community schools; rehabilitation and re-entry programs for incarcerated persons?

Because vulnerable Democrats like Axne, Spanberger, and Colin Allred have already taken money from Courage to Change, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) speculated that they received the cash on the condition of supporting efforts to defund the police.

“Did @RepSpanberger & @RepCindyAxne agree to defund the police in exchange for @AOC’s campaign cash?” the NRCC tweeted.

Axne supported the House’s George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a Democrat-led effort to undermine law enforcement officers in America.

“These candidates took money from AOC and refused to return it despite her demand that they commit to defunding the police,” National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Mike Berg told Fox News. “Democrats can’t be trusted to keep communities safe.”

Congressional Leadership Fund press secretary Cally Perkins also called out Axne for taking cash from AOC’s PAC. “From voting to undermine law enforcement to accepting campaign cash from AOC’s extreme anti-police group, it’s clear Cindy Axne has sold out to the radical left,” Perkins said. “Crime is out of control and politicians like Cindy Axne continue to enable it at every turn.”

Texas Democrat Rep. Colin Allred also received $5,000 from Courage to Change.