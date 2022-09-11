17-Year-Old Retrieves Shotgun, Shoots Two Masked Intruders Dead

A 17-year-old retrieved a shotgun Friday evening, then shot and killed two masked home intruders in Houston, Texas.

A third intrusion suspect fled the scene.

KWTX reports the “incident occurred in the 16000 block of First Street where the two men were armed and wearing masks while trying to force their way into a home.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident Saturday, writing:

Last night in Channelview at the 16000 blk of First Street, three adult males attempted to force entry into a home. The males were armed and wearing masks. The home was occupied by an adult female, 12-yr-old male, and two 17-yr-old males. One of the 17-yr-old male occupants retrieved a shotgun and discharged it several times striking two of the suspects…The 3rd suspect fled in a dark colored, 4-door sedan. There were no other reported injuries.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the two masked intruders deceased inside the residence.

